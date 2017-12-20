Watch: Milind Soman reveals how to be a great boyfriend!

December 20, 2017 16:37 IST

Boys, take notes. Girls, go ahead and drool :)

Photograph: @milindrunning/Instagram

Rumour has it that former model and forever heartthrob Milind Soman will be getting married next year!

Soman and his girlfriend Ankita Konwar made headlines this year after people woke up to their relationship following an Instagram post on his birthday last month.

And now, a report on SpotboyE.com suggests that a trip Soman and Konwar took to Guwahati last month -- for Konwar's nephew's birthday bash -- also involved Soman being formally introduced to the Konwar family.

'Now that the lovebirds have the family's blessings, they will solemnise their relationship in 2018,' a source told SpotboyE.

The source added, 'Ankita is almost half of Milind's age, the massive age-gap was an issue for Ankita's family but now after having met Milind, they are ready to ignore the age factor.'

So, what is it that make Milind Soman such a great boyfriend?

Hear it from the man himself.