7 times this adorable couple gave us #RelationshipGoals

April 27, 2018 11:30 IST

They look perfect together!

Photograph: Courtesy Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar/Instagram 

We have seen a million love stories, but this one will stay with us!

Scroll down to find out why! 

When Milind Soman, 52, married Ankita Konwar, 27, they proved that age gap is not such a big deal when it comes to marriage.   

 

The way Milind looks at Ankita is a legit thing every couple must desire in their life! Their perfection and chemistry makes us rethink everything we knew about love. They made the transition from lovers to soulmates so smoothly and with such unbelievable ease!   

 

Don't they match each other perfectly?

 

Since it is impossible to have just one favourite Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar moment, we decided to add this one too :)

 

Couple that run together, stay together! From running buddies to partners, their journey will continue to inspire many.

 

While most couples would want to head to their honeymoon destination the day after the wedding, Milind and Ankita spent quality time planting trees.
Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
