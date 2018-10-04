Surprise! This is where Janhvi Kapoor wants to get married

October 04, 2018 08:00 IST

It's not what you think it is!

Photograph: Courtesy Brides Today/Instagram

Marriage may not be on her mind right now, but Jahnvi Kapoor has already decided her wedding destination!

The actor who graced Brides Today's latest cover revealed that she'd love to get married in Florence.

'I remember when I went to Florence, which was a few years ago, I said that I want to get married there. It's still Florence,' she said in a candid interview with the mag.

'And I know that I want to get married in a Kanjeevaram sari with all gold zari," she added.

Dressed in red separates by Manish Malhotra, Jahnvi graced the cover with the fashion designer.

'Truly special cover and a photo shoot with the very gorgeous @janhvikapoor and so many memories of all those films I have designed for came back once in beautiful #switzerland,' wrote Malhotra as he uploaded the cover on Instagram.

'So much fun shooting this!! Thank you so much @bridestodayin @myswitzerlandin and @manishmalhotra05 for making me feel like a princess,' added Janhvi on her Instagram page.

Take a look at some of their fun pics from Switzerland.

First a selfie, then we dig in! Photographs: Switzerland Tourism India/Instagram

Exploring the streets of Gstaad.