Love is in the air! Inside Bipasha and Karan's romantic cover

Love is in the air! Inside Bipasha and Karan's romantic cover

October 03, 2018 09:25 IST

They look so hot together that we had to reach for a glass of water.

Photograph: Courtesy @bipashabasu/Instagram

Bollywood's sweethearts Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been giving us some serious relationship goals.

Bipasha recently uploaded a cover from Travel and Lesiure India's latest special issue, where she's seen walking hand-in-hand with Karan Singh Grover.

'Hand in hand ... together forever... with my love,' she captioned the pic, unveiling her latest cover.

 

Photographs: Courtesy travelandleisureindia/Instagram

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover make a hot pair on the latest cover of Travel + Leisure India's Weddings & Honeymoons Special.

Looking ridiculously hot on the cover, Bipasha is dressed in a Anamika Khanna gown, while Karan looked dapper in a Rocky Star suit, paired with a printed Abraham Thakore shirt.

Shot at Conrad Pune, the cover has been photographed by Rahul Jhangiani.

 

For a second look for the mag, Bipasha is dressed in a sculpted wave sari by Rimzim Dadu.

Karan kept it stylish in an open black blazer with matching trousers.

