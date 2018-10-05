Whoa! Kim is the most dangerous celebrity of 2018

Last updated on: October 05, 2018 13:09 IST

There's bad news for Kim Kardashian's fans!

Photographs: Courtesy @kimkardashian/Instagram

According to the latest McAfee report, Kim Kardashian is the 'most dangerous celebrity to search online'.

The cyber security firm measured how many search results featuring a celebrity name contain links to potentially malicious sites.

And this is what their search results revealed...the Keep Up With The Kardashians star could be putting your cyber security at risk.

According to online reports, 'using those commonly search terms, cyber criminals will trick Internet users into clicking on dodgy links, leading them to malicious websites or encouraging them to reveal personal details such as passwords'.

'We live in a fast-paced world that’s heavily influenced by pop culture and social media... there's endless opportunities to pick and choose which entertainment options we prefer to enjoy from a variety of connected devices,' 'Raj Samani, chief scientist at McAfee, said in an online interview.

'With Kim Kardashian's influence and business ventures, people will go to extreme lengths to be a little more like Kim,' he added.

Other dangerous celebrities of 2018 include Naomi Campbell, Kourtney Kardashian, Adele and Caroline Flack.

Naomi came second on the list, while Kim's sister Kourtney came third.