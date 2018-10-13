rediff.com

Urvashi's ramp walk is loaded with cuteness

Last updated on: October 15, 2018 14:08 IST

Urvashi Rautela makes a gorgeous entry in red as she walked the ramp for designer Masuuma Namjoshi at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018.

Take a look at the pics!

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Take a bow Urvashi for looking so gorgeous! The beauty queen walked the ramp in a red bridal lehenga by designer Masuuma Namjoshi.

 

Urvashi was a head-turner on Day One of the fashion week as she showcased a heavily-embroidered ensemble. The designer's bridal collection was inspired by nature and bright colours.

 

Urvashi completed the look with a golden dupatta and a statement necklace.

 

Model Deepti Gujral strodes the ramp in an all-red outfit and emerald jewellery.

 

The collection also featured several pastel outfits.

 

Does this model make you go green with envy?

 

A model cuts an impressive figure in ivory separates with intricate embroidery.

 

The designer played around with colours like gold, silver and other metallic shades.

 

The final act! Urvashi takes a bow with the designer.

 

Watch the video here! 

Video by Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Tags: Urvashi Rautela, Rediff, Bombay Times Fashion Week, Masuuma Namjoshi, Deepti Gujral
 

