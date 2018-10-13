Urvashi's ramp walk is loaded with cuteness

Urvashi Rautela makes a gorgeous entry in red as she walked the ramp for designer Masuuma Namjoshi at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018.
Take a look at the pics!
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Take a bow Urvashi for looking so gorgeous! The beauty queen walked the ramp in a red bridal lehenga by designer Masuuma Namjoshi.
Urvashi was a head-turner on Day One of the fashion week as she showcased a heavily-embroidered ensemble. The designer's bridal collection was inspired by nature and bright colours.
Urvashi completed the look with a golden dupatta and a statement necklace.
Model Deepti Gujral strodes the ramp in an all-red outfit and emerald jewellery.
The collection also featured several pastel outfits.
Does this model make you go green with envy?
A model cuts an impressive figure in ivory separates with intricate embroidery.
The designer played around with colours like gold, silver and other metallic shades.
The final act! Urvashi takes a bow with the designer.
Watch the video here!
Video by Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com
