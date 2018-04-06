Pix: Urvashi looks stunning as a summer bride

April 06, 2018 16:20 IST

This wedding season, take style notes from Miss India Universe Urvashi Rautela.

The Wedding Times Fashion Fiesta was launched on April 5 in Mumbai.

Designer Vikram Phadnis presented his latest bridal collection on the runway.

Beauty queen Urvashi Rautela was the showstopper.

Check these photographs.

Urvashi Rautela looked resplendent in a pale green lehenga with floral work embroidery designed by Vikram Phadnis.



All photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Exquisite pearl and gem-studded jewellery gave her a regal look. The statement mangtikka and nose ring looked beautiful on the actor-model.

It is the first time she's walking for the designer. And she looked nothing short of phenomenal as the showstopper.

The bridal collection by Phadnis featured lehengas in pastel colours with golden embroidery.

The use of layering, texture of fabric and fine detailing made the collection perfect for the summer.

The subtle, flowy silhouettes were designed keeping the modern bride in mind.

The netted lehengas featured threadwork embroidery and detailing.

There were bright coloured contemporary lehengas like these paired with full sleeved embroidered blouses and statement jewellery.

More glamour features here!