Kiara, Kareena will make you go green with envy

October 12, 2018 10:07 IST

See how your favourite celebrities wore the colour of the day -- green!

green

Kiara Advani's fairytale lehenga is every girl's dream. Doesn't she look lovely in her showstopping avtar? Photograph: Kiara Ali Advani/Instagram

Kareena

Trust Kareena to turn up the heat in any outfit she wears.
She oozes old world charm in this knitted slit dress with a plunging neckline.
Kareena also scores on the makeup department with her dark lips and wavy tresses. Photograph: Kind courtesy Monisha Jaising for Femina magazine

Manushi Chillar

Miss World Manushi Chillar's ruffled offshoulder dress is uber glam and red carpet worthy.
The minimal look suits her and the outfit perfectly accentuates her hour glass frame. Photograph: Manushi Chillar/Instagram

Dear readers, how are you celebrating Navratri this year? Tell us.

Are you wearing the colour of the day? Are you fasting or feasting

Share photographs of your celebrations with us. Click here to post your photograph or simply e-mail them to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Navratri pix). We'll publish the best ones on Rediff.com

