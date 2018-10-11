Think Anushka Sharma's look is friggin' sexy?

We feel it is hands-down her sexiest cover till date. What about you?
Photographs: Courtesy Grazia/Instagram
Anushka Sharma's fans will be pleasantly surprised to see her new avatar on Grazia's October cover.
The actor looks so fierce yet sexy in a golden puffer jacket worn with a cut-out detailed red dress.
Anushka completed the look with slicked back hair and red lips.
Sharing the cover on Instagram, the mag wrote: 'Presenting our October cover star, the truest and the realest, @anushkasharma!'
For her second look, the actor opted for a blue leather applique jacket.
In a candid interview with the mag, Anushka has opened up about the love she receives from her fans.
'I do believe that I have generated a fan base that understands me.
'I am a reflection of their personality to some extent, and I genuinely feel that whoever likes me, likes me for who I am whether it is socially awkward, unconventional or just misunderstood.'
With stockings and a lace insert dress, Anushka strikes a sexy pose for the camera. She rounded off the look with a crystal bralette.
The actor, who chose an embellished jacket with a silk satin dress for her third look, revealed details about her marriage.
'Everyone makes such a big deal of these things,' she said about marrying Virat Kohli.
'I did too, wondering what it's going to be like, and whether things will change. Nothing has changed, really.'
this
Comment
article