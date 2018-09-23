Hot alert! Urvashi Rautela bares washboard abs

September 23, 2018 11:50 IST

Her ab-baring look will make you drool.

Urvashi Rautela shimmers on the cover of Just Urbane's September issue.

Dressed in a embellished cropped top and a layered skirt by Nivedita Saboo, Urvashi rounded off her look with tassel earrings.

Excited to share the cover with her followers on Instagram, the model wrote: 'So happy and excited to share my September @justurbane mag cover!'

'From winning numerous accolades in the world of beauty pageants to making a glamorous entry in Bollywood. We present on our September '18 cover girl, Urvashi Rautela, whose killer dance moves are just an added accentuation to her gorgeousness,' the mag added as they uploaded the cover, which has been shot by Sameer Belvalkar.

Urvashi was recently trolled for passing off international supermodel Gigi Hadid's status message as her own.