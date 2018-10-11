rediff.com

There's nothing SEXIER than Priyanka's daring backless gown

Last updated on: October 12, 2018 08:47 IST

Presenting the best looks from the 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection, which took place in New York. 

Scroll down to take a look.  

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra poses with Kim Kardashian. Rocking a backless sequinned gown, Priyanka looked stunning. 

'A dazzling night with these lovely ladies celebrating @tiffanyandco's Blue Book Collection,' Priyanka Chopra wrote on Instagram. 

 

Kim Kardashian chose a lovely white cutout gown for the evening. 

 

Halima Aden opted for a floral gown with a traditional headgear.  

 

Josephine Skriver was a head-turned in a thigh-high slit dress. 

 

Christie Tyler ditched the gown for a blue pantsuit. 

 

Hikari Mori strikes a pose in a lace jumpsuit. She rounded off the look with beige heels. 

Tags: Priyanka Chopra, Kim Kardashian, Tiffany Blue Book Collection, Hikari Mori, Christie Tyler
 

