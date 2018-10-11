There's nothing SEXIER than Priyanka's daring backless gown

Presenting the best looks from the 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection, which took place in New York.
Scroll down to take a look.
Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra poses with Kim Kardashian. Rocking a backless sequinned gown, Priyanka looked stunning.
'A dazzling night with these lovely ladies celebrating @tiffanyandco's Blue Book Collection,' Priyanka Chopra wrote on Instagram.
Kim Kardashian chose a lovely white cutout gown for the evening.
Halima Aden opted for a floral gown with a traditional headgear.
Josephine Skriver was a head-turned in a thigh-high slit dress.
Christie Tyler ditched the gown for a blue pantsuit.
Hikari Mori strikes a pose in a lace jumpsuit. She rounded off the look with beige heels.
