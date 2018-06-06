Unapologetic Swara!

Last updated on: June 06, 2018 11:30 IST

Watch out! Her latest cover will make your heart beat a little bit faster.

Photograph: Man's World cover, June 2018

Brilliant. Beautiful. Unapologetic. That's how Man's World chose to introduce Swara Bhasker, who looks stunning on the cover of its latest edition.

Clad in a silver sequinned dress from designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna's collection, paired with a black bodysuit, the cover girl raised the temperature on the cover.

Striking a confident pose for the camera, Swara opted for dramatic eye make up and plenty of confidence for this cover.

While she has been trolled from her bold role as Sakshi in Veere Di Wedding, the actor seems to be enjoying her new sassy avatar.

Uploading the cover on Instagram, she wrote: 'Yayyyyeeeee! SO excited to be on the June cover of @mansworldindia.'