Would you wear a mangalsutra on your wrist like Sonam does?

Sonam K Ahuja and Shilpa Shetty did it. Would you?
Wearing a mangalsutra around your neck is apparently passe. Some folks wear it as a bracelet around their wrist.
Shilpa Shetty has been a long-time loyalist of the look. Priyanka Chopra has worn it too.
However, when Sonam K Ahuja tried it out at a recent outing to promote Veere Di Wedding, she was trolled.
While a handful described Sonam's styling choice as 'beautiful' and 'stylish', others felt she was 'disrespecting Indian culture' by wearing a mangalsutra as a wrist accessory.
It may not be a trend for the faint of heart, but the mangalsutra bracelet is already available at jeweller stores.
What do you think of the mangalsutra bracelet?
Would you try it out? Or would you give it a miss?
Take the poll and let us know.
