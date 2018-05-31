Would you wear a mangalsutra on your wrist like Sonam does?

Last updated on: May 31, 2018 16:21 IST

Sonam K Ahuja and Shilpa Shetty did it. Would you?

Would you wear a mangalsutra like Sonam does? Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam K Ahuja/Instagram

Wearing a mangalsutra around your neck is apparently passe. Some folks wear it as a bracelet around their wrist.

Shilpa Shetty has been a long-time loyalist of the look. Priyanka Chopra has worn it too.

However, when Sonam K Ahuja tried it out at a recent outing to promote Veere Di Wedding, she was trolled.

While a handful described Sonam's styling choice as 'beautiful' and 'stylish', others felt she was 'disrespecting Indian culture' by wearing a mangalsutra as a wrist accessory.

The pic that drew flak. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam K Ahuja/Instagram

It may not be a trend for the faint of heart, but the mangalsutra bracelet is already available at jeweller stores.

Sonam wears a custom-made 'star sign mangalsutra' by jewellery designer Usheeta Rawtani.

'This one was especially designed by the bride (@sonamkapoor) herself and executed by us. It has symbols of both their star signs.

Hers being Gemini (on the left) and his Leo (on the right) these are complimented by a solitaire in the centre,' Usheeta posted on Instagram. Photograph: Kind courtesy Usheeta Rawtani/Instagram

What do you think of the mangalsutra bracelet?

Would you try it out? Or would you give it a miss?

Take the poll and let us know.