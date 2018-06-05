Twice as nice! Salman and Jacqueline's hot chemistry is undeniable

Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan's sizzling chemistry is pretty evident on the mag cover.
Photograph: Hello! India mag cover, June 2018
Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez sizzled in black silhouettes on the cover of Hello! India's latest edition.
Jacqueline looks exquisite in an off-shoulder corset long trail gown from designer duo Gauri and Nainika.
She completed the look with a leather jacket from Zara paired with Lulu and Sky strappy heels, and accessorised it with a rose gold-diamond choker.
Salman looked dapper in a T-shirt from Zara, multi-zipper trousers, and a leather jacket from Asa Kazingmei.
In a candid interview with the mag, the actors have spoken about their special bond,
For the second look, Jacqueline opted for a cleavage-baring red dress with thigh-high slits, and red heels.
The actress also donned a sheer skirt with a black-and-white cropped top, revealing her toned abs for another look for the mag.
She rounded off the look with red lips and matching heels.
Lead photograph: Courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram
this
Comment
article