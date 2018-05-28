rediff.com

Deepika just wore the sexiest hot pants!

Last updated on: May 28, 2018 14:43 IST

Celebs stormed the red carpet as they bared their fabulous figures in stunning outfits at GQ's 100 Best Dressed Individuals of 2018 event, which took place in Mumbai.

Scroll down to see some of the best dressed ladies at the party.  

Deepika Padukone

We begin with Deepika Padukone who showed off her enviable figure in black. Revealing her abs in a sheer jacket, the actress looked fierce in high-waist shorts. She completed the look with a pair of black stockings, diamond danglers, winged eyeliner and a high ponytail.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta's asymmetrical dress and red lips looked perfect for the red carpet.

Anushka Manchanda

It's sheer and gold all the way for Anushka Manchanda, who rocked an incredible jumpsuit paired with a matching trench coat. 

Pratraleka

Patralekhaa flaunted her bare shoulders in a show-stopping silver gown.

Neha

Daring to impress, Nidhi Agerwal showcased her fabulous figure in black.

Mandira

Mandana Karimi avoided wearing a gown to the red carpet and opted for a handwoven and handcrafted pantsuit by Vineet Rahul. 

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi defined power dressing in white and grey separates. 

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadda shimmered in sensational pink number that featured an asymmetrical skirt.

Pernia Qureshi

Pria Kataaria Puri was dressed in one of her creations. 

Nora

Nora Fatehi rocked a figure-hugging gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.  

Surveen Chawla

Surveen Chawla kept it short and classy in a gorgeous halter neck dress. 

Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma looked party-ready in a high-slit gown and dramatic eye make up. 

Saiyami Kher

Saiyami Kher could easily pass off as a flamenco dancer in this beautiful gown with a see-through bodice and an asymmetrical skirt. 

Photographs by Pradeep Bandekar.

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Preity Zinta, Pradeep Bandekar, Deepika Padukone, Surveen Chawla, Richa Chadda
 

