Manushi, Madhuri or Nushrat: Who nailed the ab-licious look?

Manushi, Madhuri or Nushrat: Who nailed the ab-licious look?

Last updated on: October 01, 2018 14:21 IST

One designer, three looks. Take the poll and let us know who wowed in the ab-baring outfit.

Photographs: Courtesy Label : Anushree/Instagram

Looking gorgeous in green separates by Label Anushree, Madhuri Dixit Nene made head turns with her latest pics on social media. 

Dressed in a printed pants and a sheer jacket, the actor rocked a bralet, giving fans a glimpse of her washboard abs. 

Her look reminded us of a similar outfit worn by Nushrat Bharucha. Scroll down to take a look!

 

Remember this ab-baring look that Nushrat Bharucha sported recently.

The actor looked pretty in textured pants, jacket and a Navajo Edit Winter/Festive bralet from the designer's collection.

With a high knot and that 1000W smile, Nushrat floored us with her off-white separates. 

Close on Nushrat's heels was Manushi Chhillar, who wowed in ivory separates from Label Anushree's collection.

The Miss World cut a stunning figure in the ivory lehenga paired with a similar bralet and matching dupatta.

We ask you, dear readers, who bared their abs better. Take the poll given below and let us know. 

Tags: Nushrat Bharucha, Label Anushree, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Manushi Chhillar, Miss World
 

