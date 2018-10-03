rediff.com

Photos! Neha's glamorous maternity style

Photos! Neha's glamorous maternity style

Last updated on: October 03, 2018 14:47 IST

It's okay to drool over Neha Dhupia's maternity style.

Photograph: Courtesy @nehadhupia/Instagram 

Neha Dhupia is giving to-be moms some serious style inspiration.

The yummy mummy has been embracing her baby bump with some gorgeous outfits.

From gym wear to figure-hugging dresses, traditional separates to beachwear, Neha has got her maternity style game one.

Presenting some of her best looks.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Neha is rocking maternity style with her fabulous wardrobe. 

This is a pic from Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018, where she confirmed her pregnancy. 

Looking super-cute in their first ramp appearance together, Neha and Angad rocked colour-coordinated separates by designer Payal Singhal.

Scroll down to have a better look at their outfits.

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Neha essayed the role of a modern-day bride and looked resplendent in those pastel separates. Her maternity style has been on point since Day One.

 

Photographs: Courtesy @nehadhupia/Instagram 

Whoever said that to-be moms should skip formfitting clothes, needs to think again!

Neha is in no mood to skip those lovely curve-hugging gowns. 

 

Flowy traditional separates help you pack that extra punch, and Neha has experimented with them too! 

Her maternity wardrobe has typically fun pieces in playful colours. Do you disagree?

 

Here she dressed her baby bump in black casual separates and won fashion. 

 

Living up with her maternity style! That's her flaunting her baby bump in a printed kaftan.

 

She chose the perfect cozy-meets-edgy-chic maternity style to complement her glowing complexion. 

