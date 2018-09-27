Holy smokes! Can Parineeti Chopra get any sexier?

Her latest cover is way too sexy to handle.
You really need to try hard not to drool seeing Parineeti Chopra's latest cover.
The actor couldn't get any sexier than this!
Dressed in a black two-piece, Parineeti sizzled on the cover of Filmfare's October cover.
Titled 'Red Hot Sexy! Parineeti Chopra's new avatar', the cover reveals a sexy, glamorous avatar of actor.
Filmfare uploaded the pic and captioned it, 'Hot! Hot! Hot! @ParineetiChopra sizzles and turns up the heat on our October cover.'
Styled by Divyak D'Souza and captured by Abhay Singh in his lens, the cover has been shot at Maldives.
this
Comment
article