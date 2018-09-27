rediff.com

Holy smokes! Can Parineeti Chopra get any sexier?

Last updated on: September 27, 2018 14:15 IST

Her latest cover is way too sexy to handle.

Photograph: Courtesy Filmfare/Instagram

You really need to try hard not to drool seeing Parineeti Chopra's latest cover.

The actor couldn't get any sexier than this!

Dressed in a black two-piece, Parineeti sizzled on the cover of Filmfare's October cover.

Titled 'Red Hot Sexy! Parineeti Chopra's new avatar', the cover reveals a sexy, glamorous avatar of actor. 

Filmfare uploaded the pic and captioned it, 'Hot! Hot! Hot! ‬@ParineetiChopra sizzles and turns up the heat on our October cover.'

Styled by Divyak D'Souza and captured by Abhay Singh in his lens, the cover has been shot at Maldives.

