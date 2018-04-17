Photos: Amy Jackson makes Coachella debut

For her first outing to the music festival, Amy Jackson was accompanied by Britain-based Indian model Neelam Gill.
Amy Jackson cools off in the pool during her first visit to Coachella.
She clad her petite figure in a frilled cropped top and orange briefs.
Photograph: Courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram
The actor chose an eye-catching red dress with a black hat and matching boots. Photograph: Courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram
Indian model Neelam Singh made sure she stood out in these teeny-weeny separates. Photograph: Courtesy Neelam Singh/Instagram
Alessandra Ambrosio turned on the heat in a knotted cropped top and hot pants. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram
The supermodel unleashed her wild side as she struck a wacky pose. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram
It's a mesh dress worn over a black intimate separates for Elsa Hosk. Photograph: Courtesy Elsa Hosk/Instagram
It's stylish combination of leather and denims for Hailey Baldwin. Photograph: Courtesy Hailey Baldwin/Instagram
Iggy Azalea chose to bare some skin in her black cutout monokini. Photograph: Courtesy Iggy Azalea/Instagram
Kylie Jenner let her electric blue bob do the talking. Photograph: Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Bella Hadid decided to strip down to command attention. Photograph: Courtesy Bella Hadid/Instagram
Elsa Hosk is a goddess in this sheer golden dress. Photograph: Courtesy Elsa Hosk/Instagram
Sara Sampaio put up an adorable show in a black mesh tunic. Photograph: Courtesy Sara Sampaio/Instagram
Jasmine Tookes styled her pink camisole with a vibrant tropical jacket and denims. Photograph: Courtesy Jasmine Tookes/Instagram
We end with Lais Ribiero who rocked a monochrome look. Photograph: Courtesy Lais Ribieor/Instagram
