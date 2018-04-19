BestOfCoachella: Hot looks to try this summer

Presenting the best street styles from the music festival.
Take a look!
Love it when you can be comfortable without worrying too much about what you're wearing? Then this style is meant for you! Photographs: Presley Ann/Getty Images
When you want to be dressed in colours of the rainbow, and yet be summer-ready.
You can never go wrong with red. Every girl needs that red polka-dotted dress in her wardrobe.
This is how you dress when you want to be big on style and low on effort.
Denims are making a big comeback!
When the weather is toasty, it's time to bring out your little dress.
Gigi Hadid paired a nude camisole with denim trousers and won fashion.
All the inspiration you need to match your sunglasses with your cropped top. Throw in a contrasting skirt and you are ready to sizzle this summer.
Lovers of wildlife, this dress is meant for you.
Unicorn colours are in!
Face painting is a trend you need to look out for this summer.
