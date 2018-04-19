BestOfCoachella: Hot looks to try this summer

April 19, 2018 09:30 IST

Presenting the best street styles from the music festival.

Take a look!

Love it when you can be comfortable without worrying too much about what you're wearing? Then this style is meant for you! Photographs: Presley Ann/Getty Images

When you want to be dressed in colours of the rainbow, and yet be summer-ready.

You can never go wrong with red. Every girl needs that red polka-dotted dress in her wardrobe.

This is how you dress when you want to be big on style and low on effort.

Denims are making a big comeback!

When the weather is toasty, it's time to bring out your little dress.

Gigi Hadid paired a nude camisole with denim trousers and won fashion.

All the inspiration you need to match your sunglasses with your cropped top. Throw in a contrasting skirt and you are ready to sizzle this summer.

Lovers of wildlife, this dress is meant for you.

Unicorn colours are in!