StyleDiaries: 9 effortless ways to wear white

StyleDiaries: 9 effortless ways to wear white

Last updated on: June 22, 2018 17:17 IST

White may not be the monsoon staple. However, you can take a cue from these celebs on how to rock white separates in the monsoon.

Disha Patani

Want a cue on rocking the monochrome look? Disha Patani has all the inspiration you need. Photograph: Courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia wore Insta-worthy black-and-white separates. She completed the look with black heels, a white clutch and pink lips. Photograph: Courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra wowed in a white pant-suit. She completed the look with a black cropped top and slicked back hair. Photograph: Courtesy Parineeti Chopa/Instagram

Izabel

Izabel Goulart's frilled two-piece bikini is definitely not meant for the faint-hearted. Photograph: Courtesy Izabel Goulart/Instagram

Emily

Emily Ratajkowski paired her pantsuit with white sneakers and won fashion instantly.Photograph: Courtesy Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

model

Elsa Hosk cut a pretty picture in a white mini-dress. Summer maybe over, but then who needs a reason to wear a short dress.Photograph: Courtesy Elsa Hosk/Instagram

Nora

Nora Fatehi just wore a dress of our dreams. She paired the white thigh-high slit dress with metallic flats.Photograph: Courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Janhvi

Janhvi Kapoor flaunted her desi avatar in a floral white anarkali with colourful tassels attached to her dupatta.Photograph: Courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha bared her fab curves in a white off-shoulder dress with leather detailing on the waist.Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
