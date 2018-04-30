Sonam or Sunny: Who's the hottest April cover girl?

April 30, 2018 08:50 IST

A round-up of the fashion magazine covers for April. Tell us which hottie takes the top spot!

Take our poll and let us know who you think looks the hottest. VOTE now!

First up we have Sonam Kapoor who graced the cover of Grazia's 10 year edition with her sister Rhea Kapoor. Dressed in black, she sported dramatic gold make up and matching accessories. Does she stand a chance to win your vote? Photograph: Grazia.

Such a far cry from her glamorous avatars! Deepika Padukone wore a sporty look on the cover of Filmfare's Middle East edition. Photograph: Filmfare Middle East

Aditi Rao Hydari look radiant on the cover of Harper's Bazaar India, but did she win you over? Photograph: Harper's Bazaar India

Sunny Leone shed her glamorous avatar for a simple, demure look on the cover of Women Fitness. Are you impressed? Photograph: Women Fitness

Manushi Chillar was a breath of fresh air on this cover. We loved her look, but what about you? Photograph: L'Officiel

Deepika Padukone kept it extremely stylish in a cleavage-barring white gown with exaggerated sleeves, as she graced Hello! mag's cover along with Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan and Shweta Nanda. Impressed by her look? Vote for her now! Photograph: Hello!

In one of her raciest mag covers ever, Pooja Hegde posed in a yellow swimsuit as she channeled her inner diva. Photograph: Femina

Looking gorgeous in Pakistani designer Faraz Manan's bridal wear, Kareena Kapoor graced the cover of UAE's Masala! mag. Does she impress as a bespoke bride? Photograph: Masala! UAE

Lisa Haydon rocked her platinum hair like a boss on the cover of Verve. Like her new blonde look? Then it's time you voted for her! Photograph: Verve

Did Sonakshi Sinha's breathtaking bridal avatar for mag cover will leave you impressed? Photograph: Khush Wedding

Esha Gupta graced the cover of Femina Wedding Times in a look inspired by the sun and the sand. Photograph: Femina Wedding Times

Elle India kicks off summer with a gorgeous cover featuring Malaika Arora Khan, who turned up the heat in black. Photograph: Elle India

Dressed as a retro bride, Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous on the cover of Brides Today, as she posed along with her sister Isabelle. Photograph: Brides Today

The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan featured on Vogue India 's cover with singer and songwriter Pharrell Williams . Dressed in a blue ruffled dress, the actor struck a flirtatious pose. Does she get your vote? Photograph: Vogue India

Neha Dhupia slayed it in an orange ruffled dress on the cover of Femina. Will she get your vote? Photograph: Femina

Now that you've seen them all, take the poll given below and let us know who you think is the hottest cover girl for the month of April.

Lead photo: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram