Pix: Hairstyle masterclass with Karisma Kapoor

April 19, 2018 11:00 IST

The talented actor's hair stories will make you forget your bad hair day woes.

Karisma Kapoor may not be doing any films yet, but the National-award winning actor is making her presence felt in different ways.

From making guest appearances in reality shows to speaking at the India Today conclave, the UNICEF advocate and elder Kapoor sister is equally busy.

Apart from the smart choice of outfits she wears to these occasions, we couldn't help notice the gorgeous hairstyles she flaunts.

Presenting some of the actor's best hairstyle moments you can copy.

Hairstyle tips from Karisma Kapoor

See how Karisma glams up a regular high pony tail with a messy twist for a fashion event. It's one of the easiest tricks to add volume to your hair.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor

Hairstyle tips from Karisma Kapoor

The actor is a huge fan of braids and buns. The crown braid is one of the simplest ones you can try.

Hairstyle tips from Karisma Kapoor

If you like ponies, clip it on, says Karisma. 

Hairstyle tips from Karisma Kapoor

With just a few twists, you can style a winning bun like this. If you're attending a wedding, don't forget to adorn some flowers.

Hairstyle tips from Karisma Kapoor

Don't have the time or skills to braid? Put those shiny hairpins to good use and you'll win a lot of admirers.

Hairstyle tips from Karisma Kapoor

Don't want to braid it all? Just tie them in a knot.

Hairstyle tips from Karisma Kapoor

You'll be surprised how you can play with your hair without using a single accessory.

Hairstyle tips from Karisma Kapoor

See how Karisma sports a top knot and makes it seem so effortless.

Hairstyle tips from Karisma Kapoor

Who needs a stylist when your hair is in your control? Thank you Karisma for all the inspiration!

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Karisma Kapoor, UNICEF
 

