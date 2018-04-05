Fashion for a cause: Evelyn Sharma leads the way

Last updated on: April 05, 2018 16:52 IST

The actor's idea of sustainable fashion will help clothe the needy.

Evelyn Sharma's big dream is to clothe 1,00,000 needy people across India.

Every year, she partners with leading fashion designers, models and celebrities to raise funds for the organisation Seams for Dreams.

The funds collected are used to provide clothes to the deserving.

This year, the actor-model partnered with Jhelum multi-designer store to support the cause.

Some photographs from the event:

Evelyn Sharma, founder, Seams For Dreams wore a pink and golden Chandni Sahi couture to the event.



All photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Producer Krishika Lulla colour-coordinated in navy blue.

Aarti Chhabria looked pretty in a peach anarkali with gold embroidery.

Swedish-Iranian actor Maryam Zakaria was there too.

Iranian model Elnaz Norouzi upped the glam quotient in a powder blue pantsuit with floral detailing.

Actor Aishwarya Sonar picked flirty sheer separates from Esha Sethi Thirani.

(LtoR) Evelyn Sharma poses with jeweller Poonam Soni, advocate Abha Singh, designer Jhelum Dalvi, producer Renu Bhandarkar, Kunika and Krishika.

