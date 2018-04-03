rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Hina Khan wants you to try this hairstyle

Hina Khan wants you to try this hairstyle

April 03, 2018 12:40 IST

The actor walked for a haircare brand in Mumbai.

Post Bigg Boss, Hina Khan's life has changed for the better.

Be it her first magazine cover or her latest turn on the ramp, the actor takes pride in promoting her work.

The TV actor recently walked the ramp for a haircare brand flaunting a quirky hairstyle.

Check these pictures.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan walked the ramp for Streax Professional in Mumbai to promote their Marigold Collection of hairstyles.

All photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

There were golden hues in the braided look she sported from the Marigold Collection.

Streax Professional

Besides streaks of blonde, there were androgynous trends too.

Streax

For the men, curls were in. 

Meet international hairdresser Joakim Roos, the man behind the quirky hairdo.

 More glamour and fashion features here!

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Hina Khan, Bigg Boss, Joakim Roos, Streax Professional, Pradeep Bandekar
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use