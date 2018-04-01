Pretty in sheer! Kiara shows off her enviable figure in a flirty dress

Last updated on: April 01, 2018 10:09 IST

Our weekly roundup of the best and worst styles from the celebrity circuit.

The GOOD

First up we have Kiara Advani who wowed in a nude Manish Malhotra dress with lovely floral work. The actor completed the look with matching heels and minimal make up.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Whoever said that a lot of bling can kill a good dress, needs to think again! Dressed in a shimmering Manish Malhotra gown, Kareena Kapoor won fashion instantly.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked gorgeous in a black Osman Studio off-shoulder gown from their Pre-Fall 2017 collection at the engagement bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. She rounded off the look with red lips and side parted hair.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar



Close on Aishwarya's heels was Katrina Kaif who cut a striking figure is a lovely pink dress, paired with off-white heels. She nailed the chic look in the see-through number.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Esha Gupta's sheer sari is what dreams are made of! The actor looked lovely in the white sari with gold embroidery running. She paired it with a matching blouse with exaggerated sleeves and white jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aastha Sharma/Instagram

Sexy in red! Shilpa Shetty looked stunning in a flattering sari gown highlighting her fabulous curves. The red bustier and statement necklace enhanced the look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Batra/Instagram

Disha Patani looked pretty in a white Swapnil Shinde dress with silver gladiators.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram





Want to sport round frames and still look effortlessly cool? Then take a style cue from Kiran Rao and Karan Johar. Kiran contrasted her white dress with the coolest mustard jacket we've seen in a while.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

The BAD

White, black, yellow and red! Someone please tell Hina Khan that too many colours ruin a good outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram