HOT OR NOT? Aamir Khan in a nose-ring

Last updated on: October 25, 2018 14:58 IST

Can anyone match up to his sheer rugged sex appeal?

Photograph: Courtesy Femina/Instagram

It's so hard to look way from this cover -- it's probably the sexiest thing you will see all day.

Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan shows off his rugged, age-defying good looks on the cover of Femina's November edition.

Not to forget that mustachioed swagger. Suited up in grey separates, paired with a white shirt, Aamir look stylish and dapper.

But it is that intense look that has got us hooked! Add to it his trademark Thugs of Hindostan moustache.

Sporting a nose-ring and earrings, the actor floored fans with this new avatar that's simply drool-worthy.

The mag unveiled the cover on Instagram and captioned it: 'Make way for our latest cover star, the talented and dynamic @_aamirkhan!'

Costume designer and celebrity stylist Prachiti Parakh, who couldn't contain her excitement to style Aamir, added, 'What an absolute honour to work with the legend himself. Thank you for trusting me @_aamirkhan!'

Dear readers, what do you think of Aamir Khan's nose piercing? Take the poll given below and let us know.