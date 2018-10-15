Must-read! A designer's heartfelt message for Tabu

Last updated on: October 15, 2018 14:16 IST

Read on to find out how Tabu touched this designer's heart.

Photographs: Courtesy FDCI/Instagram

'She is a Bollywood diva.

'She is famous.

'She has a long list of success stories from Maachis to Haider, Drishyam to Life of Pi...'

No brownie points for guessing who this actor is!

Designer Sanjukta Dutta penned a lovely Instagram post for Tabu, her showstopper at FDCI's Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week 2018.

And while there's no denying that Tabu looked simply gorgeous in a traditional Assamese sari by the designer, it was Sanjukta's heartfelt message that touched our hearts.

'But what a personality, how kind-hearted, and so down to earth...,' added the designer.

'One of the best feeling working with a celebrity....Tabu-jee you touched my heart.

'The way you hugged me with so much warmth... it will remain as my best memories of life... the moments I shared with you after the show I will keep those memories forever in my heart.'

Tabu looked beautiful in a Assamese traditional sari as she walked the ramp for Sanjukta Dutta.

Her signature black-and-red mekhela chador had intricate paisley motifs.

Other celebrities who walked the ramp on Day 2 of Yami Gautam, Prachi Desai and Athiya Shetty.

Scroll down to take a look!

Yami Gautam looked stunning as a bride as she strode the ramp for WNW Kolkata.

Sporting a short bob, white tassels on her ears and a gorgeous heavily-embroidered lehenga, the actor graced the runway as a traditional Indian bride.

Her lehenga was inspired by Kashmiri and Victorian styles.

Dressed in a lime yellow lehenga, Prachi Desai strut her stuff on the ramp for Architha Narayam.

With her hair worn in a half hair-do, and statement jewellery, the actor completed her look with minimal make up.

Athiya Shetty was a head-turner in a hot-pink bubblegum deconstructed skirt, as she walked the ramp for the label Poshpride.

She rounded off the look with silver jacket, pink lips and a gorgeous smile.