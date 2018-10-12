Holy smoke! Sushmita looks terrific in a turban

Last updated on: October 12, 2018 11:23 IST

Sushmita Sen, Diana Penty and Sophie Choudry walked the ramp on Day 2 of FDCI's Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week 2018.

Photographs: Courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Sushmita Sen turned showstopper for designer duo Bhumika and Jyoti on the second day of FDCI.

Upping the glamour quotient on the ramp, the former Miss Universe looked ethereal in a green layered gown. She completed her look with a flowing cape and a matching turban.

'It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with the duo and promote fashion that fulfills its duty towards the environment and yet creating something so unique and stylish,' said Sushmita after the show. 'I hope more and more designers choose to experiment and exercise their creative freedom,' she added.

The collection was inspired by nature and the designers used a combination of rich fabrics and embroidery.

Sophie Choudry walked for designer Megha Jain Madaan.

She sashayed on the ramp, dressed in a structured green sari, which was paired with a metallic corset. 'The world is my runway. Felt gorgeous in this! Thank you for making me your showstopper,' wrote Sophie on her Instagram page, post the show.

Diana Penty was the showstopper for Vidhi Wadhwani's label. Dressed in all-white athleisure separates, the actor had a cool and casual vibe as she strode the ramp.

This collection was inspired by the designers most recent trip to Japan -- a country known for its sensory overload where old world charm meets modern technology, opulence meets minimalism, and where every defining line has an equivalent blurred edge.

Inspired by these sensibilities and the idea of a baseline driving force for all being, Vidhi created her collection named IKIGAI.