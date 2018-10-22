Friggin' sexy! Radhika shows off her wild side

October 22, 2018 11:23 IST

The Sacred Games' actor features in a stunning mag cover.

Photograph: Radhika Apte on The Peacock's mag cover.

Radhika Apte can turn heads in anything she wears.

But her latest cover is out of the ordinary. It features the actor baring her shoulders in head-turning embellished separates -- it is one of her sexiest looks we've seen in a while.

The actor looked like a total boss babe in the intricate silhouette.

'Radhika Apte has upped the ante as a performer amidst an industry that has forever patronised the glamorous quintessential Bollywood actress. She never checked-in the boxes, instead, created her own,' wrote the mag as they unveiled the cover.

For her second looks, the actor slid her incredible body into a sexy shiny silver gown, with a thigh-high slit and ample cleavage on show.

With her hair slicked back and minimal accessories, she wowed in the metallic number that featured sexy cutouts.

For a third look, Radhika opted for a shredded top with the embellished skirt.