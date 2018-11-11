rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Rakulpreet Singh shows off her fit frame

Rakulpreet Singh shows off her fit frame

November 11, 2018 11:17 IST

Fitness is the new sexy and the actor is all the proof one needs.

Photographs: Courtesy Wow!/Instagram

Meet the new fitness enthusiast and hard-core gym freak in town!

Cover girl Rakulpreet Singh divulges some of her fitness secrets in an interview with Wow! magazine.

Dressed in a sports bra and gym shorts, the actor flaunts her ab on the cover. 

Talking to the mag, she said: 'I love working out everyday, but end up working out five to six days a week.

'I eat clean generally and avoid sugar, gluten and dairy. I love ghar ka da chawal,' revealed the actor who has a huge appetite.  

Rediff Get Ahead
Tags: Rakulpreet Singh
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use