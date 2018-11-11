Rakulpreet Singh shows off her fit frame

November 11, 2018 11:17 IST

Fitness is the new sexy and the actor is all the proof one needs.

Photographs: Courtesy Wow!/Instagram

Meet the new fitness enthusiast and hard-core gym freak in town!

Cover girl Rakulpreet Singh divulges some of her fitness secrets in an interview with Wow! magazine.

Dressed in a sports bra and gym shorts, the actor flaunts her ab on the cover.

Talking to the mag, she said: 'I love working out everyday, but end up working out five to six days a week.

'I eat clean generally and avoid sugar, gluten and dairy. I love ghar ka da chawal,' revealed the actor who has a huge appetite.