Rakulpreet Singh shows off her fit frame

Fitness is the new sexy and the actor is all the proof one needs.
Photographs: Courtesy Wow!/Instagram
Meet the new fitness enthusiast and hard-core gym freak in town!
Cover girl Rakulpreet Singh divulges some of her fitness secrets in an interview with Wow! magazine.
Dressed in a sports bra and gym shorts, the actor flaunts her ab on the cover.
Talking to the mag, she said: 'I love working out everyday, but end up working out five to six days a week.
'I eat clean generally and avoid sugar, gluten and dairy. I love ghar ka da chawal,' revealed the actor who has a huge appetite.
