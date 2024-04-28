News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Village defence guard killed in gunfight with terrorists in J-K

Village defence guard killed in gunfight with terrorists in J-K

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 28, 2024 15:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Village Defence Guard member was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district early Sunday, officials said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

A massive search operation is underway to flush out the terrorists, who are believed to have recently infiltrated from Pakistan, they said.

 

The exchange of fire was reported from Panara village of Basantgarh when a patrolling party of police and VDGs confronted the suspected terrorists around 7:45 am, the officials said.

According to them, following an initial exchange of fire that last over half an hour, the terrorists fled deep into the forest area and were being chased by the security forces.

VDG member Mohd Sharief, a resident of Khaned, was critically injured in the firing and later succumbed to injuries, the officials stated.

"After receipt of inputs regarding movement of suspicious individuals late Saturday evening, J&K Police activated the security grid in Basantgarh police station limits. Today morning, a party of police picket Sang carrying along with them VDG members proceeded towards Chochru Gala heights where a face-off ensued with a group of hiding terrorists," a police spokesperson said.

The Special Operations Group of police along with Army and CRPF parties were rushed to the area to strengthen the cordon and neutralise the terrorists, the spokesperson added.

According to official sources, there was information about movement of two separate groups of terrorists, who infiltrated recently, from Kathua to Basantgarh.

One of the groups with five members was confronted, while there was no trace of the other group, which has four members and whose movement was last reported in the Machedi top area bordering Kathua, they said.

The sources said the terrorists are believed to have infiltrated from Kathua district and are heading to Kashmir via Chenab valley, taking advantage of the dense forest.

The Army airdropped Special Forces in the forest area and a massive search operation is underway to track and neutralise the terrorists, the sources said.

They said there was no fresh contact with the terrorists.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Infiltration bid foiled along Jammu border, 1 killed
Infiltration bid foiled along Jammu border, 1 killed
Doc, cop among 4 J-K employees sacked for terror links
Doc, cop among 4 J-K employees sacked for terror links
4 shots fired at J-K ex-SSP, reham his last word: Kin
4 shots fired at J-K ex-SSP, reham his last word: Kin
Hosts KKR wary of resurgent Delhi Capitals
Hosts KKR wary of resurgent Delhi Capitals
U'khand: IAF continues firefighting, Army roped in too
U'khand: IAF continues firefighting, Army roped in too
They will be punished: CRPF on Manipur militant attack
They will be punished: CRPF on Manipur militant attack
Modi fear-mongering post Phase 2 washout: Cong
Modi fear-mongering post Phase 2 washout: Cong
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Shah stresses elimination of J-K terror ecosystem

Shah stresses elimination of J-K terror ecosystem

Why terrorists are active in Rajouri-Poonch belt

Why terrorists are active in Rajouri-Poonch belt

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances