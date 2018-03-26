When Kareena Kapoor got trolled for being too skinny

March 26, 2018 13:14 IST

The actor, who walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra in Singapore, was trolled after Amrita Arora shared a pic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amrita Arora/Instagram

Designer Manish Malhotra showcased his Summer Couture 2018 collection in Singapore.

Kareena Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan strode the ramp as showstoppers.

Kareena was dressed in an off-white lehenga with floral motifs, while Kartik looked dapper in a black asymmetrical bandhgala with white trousers.

The designer uploaded pics of his showstoppers on the ramp and in just a few hours it was liked by over 70,000 followers.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

'The Walk ..with the #oneandnly #kareenakapoorkhan and cool and charming @kartikaaryan both gorgeous,' Manish Malhotra captioned this pic.

'I am here at my most favourite Manish Malhotra's fashion show in Singapore. It has just gotten over and of course the reaction has been spectacular,' Kareena said in a video post on Instagram.

'I love you Manisha and thank you for the most fantastic evening,' she added.

However, the actor seemed to have received flak from her followers on a pic which Amrita Arora uploaded.

'Visible ribs...well that's not a good sign.... Bebo...pls don't hurt your beautiful shape,' wrote one follower.

'Once again we can see her ribs after Tashan,' added another.