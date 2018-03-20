Meet Radhika Apte's man with a golden heart

Last updated on: March 20, 2018 15:36 IST

The actor was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra and she called the designer 'the man with a golden heart' on Instagram.

Manish Malhotra unveiled his summer couture collection 2018 at the launch of Panchshil Reality's YOO Villas in Pune.

Dressed in gorgeous silhouettes by the designer, 50 models walked down a 400 ft ramp with a fountain in the middle.

The designer had not one but three showstoppers including Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Apte and Nushrat Bharucha.

Kashmir's majestic mountains and serene valleys inspired the collection titled Inaya, which featured traditional threadwork of zari and tilla and various art forms which the artisans of Kashmir have perfected over the years.

Take a look at some pics from the evening.

Manish Malhotra flanked by his four leading ladies. While Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Apte and Nushrat Bharucha walked the ramp for the designer, Sophie Choudry hosted the show.

Photograph: Courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Radhika Apte shines in a mesmerising beige deep plunged gown with an embellished cape.

Photograph: Courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

The graceful Aditi Rao Hydari looking gorgeous in a lovely silhouette from the designer's summer couture collection.

Photograph: Courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram





The stunning venue.

Photograph: Courtesy Lubna Adam/Instagram

Dressed in a beautiful sheer floral embroidered dress adorned with a delicate trail, Sophie Choudry hosted the show.

Photograph: Courtesy Manish Malhotra World/Instagram

Behind-the-scenes: Models dressed in pastels and metallic colours get ready to walk the ramp.

Photograph: Courtesy Manish Malhotra World/Instagram



'A blissful melange of colours and elegance.'

Photograph: Courtesy Manish Malhotra World/Instagram



Model Deepti Gujral is all smiles in a sheer dress with florals.

Photograph: Courtesy Manish Malhotra World/Instagram