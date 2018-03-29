Like Neha Dhupia's sexy siren look? Vote now!

Last updated on: March 29, 2018 15:56 IST

The actor has graced two covers this month.

Photograph: Femina mag cover, April 2018

Neha Dhupia shed her rock star chic image on the cover of Femina.

Looking effortlessly chic, she transformed to the sexy siren in a coral kaftan from Naeem Khan's Spring/Summer collection.

Sizzling with oomph in this gorgeous cover, she rounded off the look with red lips and bold accessories.

Shot by photographer Errikos Andreou, Neha's make up has been done by Elton Fernandez.

If you think she cuts a striking figure on this cover, vote for her now!

Photograph: Fablook mag cover, March 2018

On the second cover Neha kept it flirty in green.

Dressed in a green ruffled ballroom Shilpi Ahuja gown, she graced the cover of Fablook's March 2018.

She completed the look with nude pink lips and minimal make up.

Neha uploaded the mag cover on her Instagram page and captioned it: 'Thank you @fablookmagazine for making me your cover girl this month...I loved shooting with this fabulous team ...muah.'

Liked this cover better, then it's time you vote for her!