What's Urvashi doing with singer Guru Randhawa?

October 17, 2018 12:21 IST

The duo strode the ramp together at the Bombay Times Fashion Week.

Singer Guru Randhawa made his ramp debut finally!

Walking the ramp alongside Urvashi Rautela, the singer looked dapper in black separates as a showstopper for designer Nivedita Saboo.

Photographs: Courtesy Bombay Times Fashion Week/Instagram

Guru and Urvashi sashayed down the ramp looking stunning in ensembles by Nivedita Saboo.

Urvashi cut an impressive figure in a one-shoulder gown.

Like his style?

Other celebs walking the ramp at the fashion week included Maniesh Paul, who looked like he was having a blast on-stage. Maniesh walked for Adaa Mallik.

Yami Gautam looked pretty as she walked the ramp for Gehna Jewellers, showcasing their festive collection Roshni.

Alankrita Sahai showed some love as she strode the ramp for Jyoti Sachdev Iyer.

Miss Universe India 2018 Nehal Chudasama looked effervescent as she showstopped for Ashfaque Ahmad Design Studio.

Mugdha Godse walked the ramp for Asif Merchant.