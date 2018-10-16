Meet the HOTTEST mum in town

Last updated on: October 16, 2018 14:02 IST

Divya Khosla turned showstopper for Anu Malik's daughter Adaa, who showcased her collection at Bombay Times Fashion Week.

She is probably the hottest mum in town right now!

Dressed in a sheer metallic dress, Divya Khosla turned heads as she strode down the ramp with such grace.

With her hair worn loose and sporting pink heels, the she showcased Adaa Mallikk's Autumn/Winter 2018 collection titled Metallic Armour.

Scroll down to take a look!

Photographs: Courtesy Bombay Times Fashion Week/Instagram

Pretty in sheer! Divya walks the ramp in a sheer dress with a metallic bodice.

'Super fun walking the ramp for the talented @adamalikworld as she makes her debut at @timesfashionweek,' wrote Divya on Instagram.

'The muse of my collection Divya Khosla Kumar, elegant and effortlessly beautiful, inside and out,' Adaa captioned this pic.