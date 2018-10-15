Surprise! Kalki's got a bold new haircut

Last updated on: October 15, 2018 15:25 IST

Kalki Koechlin, who walked the ramp for Delna Poonawalla's Rock Chic collection at Bombay Times Fashion Week, sported a short bob on the ramp.

Photographs: Courtesy Bombay Times Fashion Week

Designer Delna Poonawalla's latest collection The Rock Chic is based on one simple message: Consent is Everything.

Featuring stunning feminine ensembles, the collection was perfect for the new-age woman.

Talking of her collection, the designer said, 'Women can be gentle but also vulnerable.

'No one should take advantage of that, a woman can wear what she wants, do what she wants and be who she wants. At the end of it all, you are still a soul, a human and a person.'

'The collection is soft, beautiful and romantic, but at the same time strong and powerful,' added Kalki, who worked the ramp in a layered floral dress with a gold bodice.

'Consent is Everything. Women deserve equal treatment.

'I have been supporting the #MeToo campaign since last year and it's very brave for women who have come out and spoken.

'From my personal experience of being a public figure, I know how difficult it is to come out and I am proud of these women.

'The important thing is to see how long term changes are made in every sector, the corporate one, the film industry and how legally we can help somebody who has gone through sexual harassment, I think that is really important.'

Also walking the ramp at the fashion week was Sushmita Sen.

The diva wowed in a white off-shoulder gown from the House of Neeta Lulla.

Kalki Fashion showcased their latest wedding collection, ATHENA which explored the fashion wave of Moroccan roots.

Disha Patani stunned in a melon pink lehenga which was a a proud display of cultural crafts with contemporary themes.

Waluscha De Sousa looked effervescent in black as she walked the runway for Hema Kaul Label.

Soha Ali Khan was the modern-day bride in floral separates.

Chahatt Khanna cut an impressive figure in white and gold separates as she walked the ramp for Pallavi Goyal.