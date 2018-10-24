Can Jacqueline get any HOTTER?

October 24, 2018 12:29 IST

Summer maybe over, but Jacqueline Fernandez is bringing the heat to the ramp.

The actor looked sexy in a hot red dress as she strode the runway for Jade at their 10th anniversary celebrations in Mumbai.

Scroll down to take a look at some of her stunning pics.

Here comes the diva! Jacqueline looked stunning in a red deep-neck gown. She completed the look with a matching sling bag.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

With her hair worn in soft curls and minimal make up, the actor let the gown do the talking.

Here are some of the celebs who graced the event.

Gayatri Joshi looked picture perfect in a white blouse worn over shimmering trousers.

Rhea Kapoor chose a dramatic look for the occasion.

Ananya Birla turned heads in a black gown.

Kanika Kapoor went from a traditional look.

Ira Dubey was the host of the evening.