Watch out ladies! Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is here to woo you

October 01, 2018 13:06 IST

The actor stole the limelight at a fashion show held in Mumbai, to mark denim brand Mufti's 20th anniversary celebrations.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Mufti's brand ambassador Kartik Aaryan walked the ramp in white separates, paired with a leather bomber jacket. 

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor's style was anything but boring.

He nailed the casual look effortlessly.

Want some winter style inspiration? Take a look at these pics.

A model showcases trendy separates for the collection.

Athleisure got a new twist.

You can never go wrong with black and white.

Shrugs aren't just meant for women!

Printed shirts are in vogue this season.

Another cool look to copy from the collection.

Karthik Aryan shares the frame with Kamal Khushlani,founder and managing director, MUFTI.

Hitesh Harisinghani / Rediff.com
