Wow! Chitrangada goes for gold at the GQ Awards

Last updated on: September 28, 2018 13:28 IST

These ladies and men got our attention at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018, which was held in Mumbai.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

We dare you to take your eyes off Esha Gupta and Chitrangada Singh, who floored us with their stylish looks.

While Esha was a head-turner in a lace bodysuit, Chitrangada wore a cleavage-baring, figure-hugging gold dress.

 

Aisha Sharma is a stunner in a black sheer dress that left little to the imagination. 

 

Rhea Chakraborty channeled her inner diva in an off-shoulder dress. 

 

Isabelle Kaif's stunning sequinned dress will steal your attention. 

 

Shruti Hassan set the temperature soaring in a black dress with floral embroidery and a front slit.

 

Mandana Karimi kept it simple yet stylish in a low-cut jacket paired with black leggings. 

 

Soundarya Sharma commanded attention in a traffic-stopping white dress. She rounded off the look with black heels.

 

Malavika Mohanan cut a sexy figure in a leather bustier, paired with a blue skirt.

 

Nora Fatehi looked smokin' hot in a sheer, embellished gown. 

 

Niddhi Agerwal set the bar high in a structured white off-shoulder gown. 

 

Diana Penty went for the asymmetrical look and won fashion instantly. 

 

Nushrat Bharucha looked oomphalicious in a flowing black number. 

 

Hima Das was all suited up in black separates.

 

Tiger Shroff's tuxedo look is too hot to handle. 

 

Why so serious, A D Singh?

 

Wonder what Rahul Bose is telling his friend. 

Hitesh Harisinghani / Rediff.com
Tags: Rhea Chakraborty, Mandana Karimi, Isabelle Kaif, Shruti Hassan, Aisha Sharma
 

