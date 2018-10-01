A trip down memory lane: Supermodel Cindy Crawford then and now

Last updated on: October 01, 2018 14:04 IST

After 30 years, the supermodel makes an appearance on the Vogue Spain cover.

Photographs: Courtesy Vogue Spain/Instagram

In 1988, when the mag launched, Cindy Crawford graced the cover of Vogue Spain in a red fan.

Fast forward 30 years, and as the mag celebrates their 30th anniversary, the supermodel comes a comeback on the mag.

Cindy from a Vogue Spain 1992 cover .

'In April 1988, wearing a red fan, @cindycrawford starred in the first cover of Vogue Spain, wrote the mag on their Instagram page.

'In this issue of October, the radiant model returns to Vogue -- 30 years and five covers later -- to celebrate two success stories and the anniversary of a historic session that marked the birth of our magazine.'

Dressed in a Ralph Lauren jacket, the model makes an impressive return on the cover, which has been photographed by Sebastian Faena.

For her second look, Cindy was dressed in a Saint Laurent black, cleavage-plunging dress.

With her hair styled in a bun, she rocked statement earrings from the French luxury fashion house.

Looking chic in a red-and-black dress by Marc Jacobs, paired with a hat, Cindy graced the third cover for the mag.

The excited model shared the covers on her Instagram page and wrote: 'Can't believe I was on the very first cover of @VogueSpain in 1988, and now we're celebrating their 30th anniversary!

'So honored to be back on the latest cover(s).'