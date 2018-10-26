rediff.com

Have you seen Janhvi's daring red gown?

October 26, 2018 12:00 IST

Janhvi Kapoor's latest red carpet outing is one of her most daring appearances so far.
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Designer Manish Malhotra launched his latest wedding collection in Mumbai this week.

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aryan walked as showstoppers. Click here to check the collection!

Manish's guest list included some of his closest friends from the industry.

Check these photographs!

Celebs at Manish Malhotra's show

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor gave us major fashion goals in their Manish Malhotra designs.
While Janhvi looked sexy in her red plunging gown, Khushi's off shoulder top makes her a red carpet star.

Celebs at Manish Malhotra's show

We just couldn't take our eyes off Ananya Pandey. Doesn't she look pretty in ivory separates?

Celebs at Manish Malhotra's show

Deane and Ananya Pandey in their head turning outfits.

Celebs at Manish Malhotra's show

Tara Sutaria who will be seen in Student of the Year 2 poses with Manish Malhotra who has also designed the outfits for the film.

Celebs at Manish Malhotra's show

Iulia Vantur picked a saree with golden tassels for the evening.

Celebs at Manish Malhotra's show

Sophie Choudry made for a pretty host in a silver layered skirt which she paired with an embellished choli.

Celebs at Manish Malhotra's show

Alanna Pandey sizzled in this glittery fluid silhouette.

Celebs at Manish Malhotra's show

Sheetal Mafatlal turned up in a red sari with ruffled hems.

Hitesh Harisinghani / Rediff.com
 

