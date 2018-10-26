Have you seen Janhvi's daring red gown?

October 26, 2018 12:00 IST

Janhvi Kapoor's latest red carpet outing is one of her most daring appearances so far.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Designer Manish Malhotra launched his latest wedding collection in Mumbai this week.

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aryan walked as showstoppers. Click here to check the collection!

Manish's guest list included some of his closest friends from the industry.

Check these photographs!

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor gave us major fashion goals in their Manish Malhotra designs.

While Janhvi looked sexy in her red plunging gown, Khushi's off shoulder top makes her a red carpet star.

We just couldn't take our eyes off Ananya Pandey. Doesn't she look pretty in ivory separates?

Deane and Ananya Pandey in their head turning outfits.

Tara Sutaria who will be seen in Student of the Year 2 poses with Manish Malhotra who has also designed the outfits for the film.

Iulia Vantur picked a saree with golden tassels for the evening.

Sophie Choudry made for a pretty host in a silver layered skirt which she paired with an embellished choli.

Alanna Pandey sizzled in this glittery fluid silhouette.

Sheetal Mafatlal turned up in a red sari with ruffled hems.