Video: Who inspires Janhvi?

Last updated on: September 14, 2018 17:10 IST

Actor. Showstopper. Brand ambassador. Guess who inspires the talented starlet?

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi is the brand ambassador for a leading beauty brand. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mickey Contractor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is on a success high.

After her blockbuster debut, she walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week.

And guess what?

She's already signed her second film and is now the brand ambassador of a leading beauty brand.

The Dhadak star was recently announced face of Nykaa.

At the launch of 'Janhvi Loves' -- a signature line of cosmetics, the actor spoke about her inspiration.

Watch the video below to find out who inspires Janhvi Kapoor and why!
Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor poses with Adwait Nayyar and Falguni Nayyar of Nykaa.Photograph: Kind courtesy Nykaa/Instagram

 Cover image: Kind courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

Tags: Janhvi Kapoor, Instagram, Adwait Nayyar, Falguni Nayyar, Mickey
 

