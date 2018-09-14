Video: Who inspires Janhvi?

Actor. Showstopper. Brand ambassador. Guess who inspires the talented starlet?
Janhvi Kapoor is on a success high.
After her blockbuster debut, she walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week.
And guess what?
She's already signed her second film and is now the brand ambassador of a leading beauty brand.
The Dhadak star was recently announced face of Nykaa.
At the launch of 'Janhvi Loves' -- a signature line of cosmetics, the actor spoke about her inspiration.
Watch the video below to find out who inspires Janhvi Kapoor and why!
Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com
Cover image: Kind courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram
