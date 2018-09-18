Gigi or Bella: Who wore the sheer jumpsuit better? Vote now!

Last updated on: September 18, 2018 16:36 IST

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bella Hadid left little to the imagination when she slipped into a sheer beige jumpsuit for the Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' party at New York.

Putting her curves on display, the model rounded off her look with chunky bracelets and see-through heels.

Photograph: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Close on Bella's heels, Gigi Hadid attended the MESSIKA Party at New York Fashion Week in a metallic off-shoulder jumpsuit.

The model accessorised her look with a delicate necklace and matching earrings.

With her hair worn loose, she completed the look with black heels.

We ask you, Dear Readers who wowed in the see-through jumpsuit. Take the poll given below and let us know.

Lead photograph: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images