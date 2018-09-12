A star reborn! Lady Gaga's racy cover will steal your attention

September 12, 2018 11:35 IST

The singer gave fans a healthy dose of cleavage on the cover of Vogue.

Photographs: Courtesy Vogue magazine/Instagram

Lady Gaga wowed on the cover Vogue's October issue, dressed in a neckline plunged so darn low.

Her Brandon Maxwell black velvet dress had a sweetheart neckline, which let little to the imagination.

The designer, who recently showcased his work at New York Fashion Week, was over the moon as Gaga had chosen to wear an outfit from his collection.

'This means a lot to me for so many reasons, not least of all because everyone involved in this photo is someone I love so dearly and has deeply helped to shape who I have become,' he wrote on Instagram.

'What this picture stands for, to me, is friendship, loyalty, honesty, and truth, and the proof that if you surround yourself with only those types people, anything is possible.

'I'll never forget the first time I showed my collection to Anna and Mark and Virginia and Tonne inside the Vogue offices.

'They were kind, took the time, and supportive, it meant a lot to me.

'I knew leaving there that my clothes may never be shot in Vogue because I made mostly black dresses and I didn't see a lot of those featured in the magazine.

'But they took the time anyways and it was a formative experience for me to have that audience.

'I'll always be grateful. And here we are, three years later, with my little black dress on the cover. Thank you.'

For the inside pages, Gaga was seen posing in a bath tub dressed in just a jacket.

When asked what has changed for her over these last 10 years, October cover star @LadyGaga, who's 32, told the mag: 'A galaxy,' and laughs.

'There has been a galaxy of change.

'I would just say that it's been a nonstop whirlwind.

'And when I am in an imaginative or creative mode, it sort of grabs me like a sleigh with a thousand horses and pulls me away and I just don't stop working.'