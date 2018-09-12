rediff.com

Oomphalicious! Mallika

September 12, 2018 12:42 IST

Have you seen Mallika Sherawat's pictures?
The actor went from scary to sexy in style!

A few days ago Mallika Sherawat posted a throwback picture from her 2016 Chinese film Time Raiders.

In the behind-the-scenes' photo, the actor who played the role of a sorceress, is seen wearing a black and gold robe with scary eye makeup and dark lips.

Scroll down to see the picture!

Mallika Sherawat

All photographs: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat

Her fans had mixed reactions to the photo -- some found it 'ugly' while others pointed how the makeup was 'horrible.'

Instead of responding to trolls, the sporty actor surprised everyone with her glamorous side.

Mallika has been treating her fans to some pictures from her bold photoshoot on Instagram.

Check them out!

Mallika Sherawat

Fridaylicious, she captioned this picture in lacy lingerie.

Mallika Sherawat

She sizzles in a sheer top worn over a black bikini.

Mallika Sherawat

Here she is in a strappy white gown defining her Sunday mood. Doesn't she melt your screen?

