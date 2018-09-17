rediff.com

Photos! Drop-dead stunning red carpet looks

September 17, 2018 14:47 IST

Presenting the best looks from the Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' party at New York.

Take a look! 

Photographs: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Bella Hadid showed off her incredible figure in a see-through, cleavage-baring jumpsuit.

Gigi Hadid

Black beauty! Gigi Hadid paired her black net dress with matching boots.

Wonder what's the reason behind Nicki Minaj's look! The singer commanded attention in a tiger-print dress. 

Georgia Fowler could well be headed for a Halloween party in this black dress with an attached cape.

Danielle Herrington was all smiles in a white figure-hugging number.

It's a black jacket dress for Imaan Hammam.

Heidi Klum flashed her toned legs in a daring black gown.

Joan Smalls' geometric dress is too good to be true.

Megan Williams slipped into a sparkly dress, paired with matching heels.

Kaia Gerber looked chic and gorgeous in a short black leather dress.

Isabeli Fontana kept it sexy in a lace cutout dress.

Elsa Hosk channeled her inner diva in a white thigh-high slit dress. She accessorised the ensemble with silver heels and gorgeous jewels.

Alessandra Ambrosio looked stunning in a black lace gown.

Tags: Carine Roitfeld, Gigi Hadid, Danielle Herrington, Alessandra Ambrosio, Elsa Hosk
 

