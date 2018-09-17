Photos! Drop-dead stunning red carpet looks

Presenting the best looks from the Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' party at New York.
Take a look!
Bella Hadid showed off her incredible figure in a see-through, cleavage-baring jumpsuit.
Black beauty! Gigi Hadid paired her black net dress with matching boots.
Wonder what's the reason behind Nicki Minaj's look! The singer commanded attention in a tiger-print dress.
Georgia Fowler could well be headed for a Halloween party in this black dress with an attached cape.
Danielle Herrington was all smiles in a white figure-hugging number.
It's a black jacket dress for Imaan Hammam.
Heidi Klum flashed her toned legs in a daring black gown.
Joan Smalls' geometric dress is too good to be true.
Megan Williams slipped into a sparkly dress, paired with matching heels.
Kaia Gerber looked chic and gorgeous in a short black leather dress.
Isabeli Fontana kept it sexy in a lace cutout dress.
Elsa Hosk channeled her inner diva in a white thigh-high slit dress. She accessorised the ensemble with silver heels and gorgeous jewels.
Alessandra Ambrosio looked stunning in a black lace gown.
