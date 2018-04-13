StyleDiaries: Surveen Chawla has the perfect summer look to copy

April 13, 2018 12:35 IST

Our weekly roundup of the best summer styles from the celebrity circuit.

Get inspired!

First up we have Priyanka Chopra, who won fashion in a blue jumpsuit with see-through Fendi heels and soft curls.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

No better way to cool off this season than with a bikini top and the most comfortable pair of summer pants.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surveen Chawla/Instagram

Alia Bhatt made sure all eyes were on her in this lovely blue anarkali. With no make up and minimal accessories, the actor looked gorgeous in blue.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Summer is the season to bring out all your sexy white dresses. You can always take a cue from Amrita Arora, who paired a see-through summer dress with shorts and a black halter.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amrita Arora/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia is a vision in white in this Tarun Tahiliani sari with a black border. The actor kept her look minimal.

Photograph: Courtesy Sanjana Batra/Instagram

Don't want to go down the boring route this summer. Then you can team a plain white shirt with a wrap-around skirt and comfy flats like Karisma Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Hot is in, boring is out! Shilpa Shetty looks effortlessly sexy in a high-slit yellow asymmetrical skirt with a white camisole.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohit Rai/Instagram

Be the Belle of the Ball in a white polka-dotted dress like Yami Gautam. 'When you want to grunge up your look, you just braid your hair,' the actor captioned this pic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Get inspired by Kangana and make sure you stock up on some pastel cotton saris this summer.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Twinkle Khanna nailed power dressing. Brownie points to her for wearing three colours and yet pulling off the look beautifully.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar