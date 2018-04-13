StyleDiaries: Surveen Chawla has the perfect summer look to copy

Our weekly roundup of the best summer styles from the celebrity circuit.
Get inspired!
First up we have Priyanka Chopra, who won fashion in a blue jumpsuit with see-through Fendi heels and soft curls.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram
No better way to cool off this season than with a bikini top and the most comfortable pair of summer pants.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Surveen Chawla/Instagram
Alia Bhatt made sure all eyes were on her in this lovely blue anarkali. With no make up and minimal accessories, the actor looked gorgeous in blue.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Summer is the season to bring out all your sexy white dresses. You can always take a cue from Amrita Arora, who paired a see-through summer dress with shorts and a black halter.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amrita Arora/Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia is a vision in white in this Tarun Tahiliani sari with a black border. The actor kept her look minimal.
Photograph: Courtesy Sanjana Batra/Instagram
Don't want to go down the boring route this summer. Then you can team a plain white shirt with a wrap-around skirt and comfy flats like Karisma Kapoor.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram
Hot is in, boring is out! Shilpa Shetty looks effortlessly sexy in a high-slit yellow asymmetrical skirt with a white camisole.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohit Rai/Instagram
Be the Belle of the Ball in a white polka-dotted dress like Yami Gautam. 'When you want to grunge up your look, you just braid your hair,' the actor captioned this pic.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram
Get inspired by Kangana and make sure you stock up on some pastel cotton saris this summer.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
Twinkle Khanna nailed power dressing. Brownie points to her for wearing three colours and yet pulling off the look beautifully.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
