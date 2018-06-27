rediff.com

Rediff.com  » Getahead » #FIFAWorldCup: Models and their favourite teams

Last updated on: June 27, 2018 17:22 IST

Scroll down to find out who is the more popular team among the models. 

FIFA

Meet Maria Lyman, a model and actress who celebrates Russia's victory by stripping. She considers herself to be Russia's lucky charm. Photograph: Courtesy Maria Lyman/Instagram 

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio got custom-made T-shirts for the World Cup. Photograph: Courtesy Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram

It's all in the family! Alessandra's son is a huge football fan too. Photograph: Courtesy Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram

FIFA

Next we have Rachel Legrain-Trapani, who supports France. Photograph: Courtesy Rachel Legrain-Trapani/Instagram

Adriana

United they stand! Adriana Lima and her family are loyal supporters of the Brazilian team. Photograph: Courtesy Adriana Lima/Instagram

FIFA

Love from Russia! Looks like this swimsuit is Angelina Paradise's lucky charm. She has been sporting it since the World Cup began.Photograph: Courtesy Angelina Paradise/Instagram

Izabel Goulart is a die-hard fan of the Brazilian team. Photograph: Courtesy Izabel Goulart/Instagram

FIFA

Marta Barczok was heart-broken when Poland lost to Colombia, making their way out of the World Cup.Photograph: Courtesy Marta Barczok/Instagram

FIFA

From Chile, Daniella Chavez has been cheering for Mexico. Photograph: Courtesy Daniella Chavez/Instagram

Gisele

Gisele Bunden's pic, which shows her support for Brazil, has already garnered 1 million likes. Photograph: Courtesy Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Isabeli

We end with Isabeli Fontana who colour-coordinated her looks according to the Brazilian flag. She is confident Brazil will lift the World Cup. Photograph: Courtesy Isabeli Fontana/Instagram

